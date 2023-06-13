Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $46,918.84 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

