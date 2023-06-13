Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $46,918.84 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pinterest Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
