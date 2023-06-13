Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 204,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

