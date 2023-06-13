Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,990,756 shares of company stock worth $43,335,824 and sold 12,430,646 shares worth $343,599,493. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

