Ratan Capital Management LP Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
