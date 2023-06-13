RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

