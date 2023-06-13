Rench Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.71 and a 200 day moving average of $271.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

