Rench Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

