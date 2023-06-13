ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,808 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in ResMed were worth $166,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in ResMed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,257,717 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.