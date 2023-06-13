Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends Stock Performance

KOAN opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Resonate Blends had a negative net margin of 677.85% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which engages in the provision of cannabis-based products. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

