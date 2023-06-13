Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $27,804.28 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roku Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $101.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

