RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Acquires 8,880 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

