Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

