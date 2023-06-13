SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 58,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 54,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCWX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $72,629.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 718,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,946.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 114,489 shares of company stock worth $955,598. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SecureWorks Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

