Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Decreases By 60.2%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

