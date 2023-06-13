Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Rises By 200.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGL Energy stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.
AGL Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLXY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.