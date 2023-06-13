Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 200.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmeriCann Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
AmeriCann Company Profile
