Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 200.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmeriCann Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

