Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 1,506.2%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 1,506.2% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.36. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.