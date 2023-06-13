Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 1,506.2%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 1,506.2% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.36. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

