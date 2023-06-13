Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Expands By 1,742.9%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,742.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EMMA opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

