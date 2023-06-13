Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Expands By 2,300.0%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Games Workshop Group stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures.

