Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Rises By 2,225.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 2,225.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $21.23.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3403 per share. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

