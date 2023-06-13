Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Rises By 2,338.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, an increase of 2,338.1% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
