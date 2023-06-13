Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Rises By 2,338.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, an increase of 2,338.1% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,004,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter.

