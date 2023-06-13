Short Interest in Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Rises By 1,354.9%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 1,354.9% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Ispire Technology has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Ispire Technology Inc is engaged in the R&D, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company’s cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer basis to other cannabis vapor companies.

