Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Expands By 2,000.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JROOF opened at 0.19 on Tuesday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.23.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. The company was founded by Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

