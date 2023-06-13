Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Grows By 2,300.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

