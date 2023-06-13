Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Decreases By 64.1%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,122,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 3,123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

