Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,857 shares of company stock worth $3,226,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

