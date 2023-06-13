Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,253 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HP were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

