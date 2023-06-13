Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

