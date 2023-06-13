Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

