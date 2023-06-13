Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 332 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ameren were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

