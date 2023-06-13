Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 424 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

