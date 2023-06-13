Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 486 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 355.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

