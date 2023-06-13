Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 58 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $722.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $723.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

