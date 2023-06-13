Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 690 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.