Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.71 and a 200 day moving average of $271.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.