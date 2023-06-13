Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,199 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $338.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

