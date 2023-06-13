Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $12,305,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $375.31 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.