Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $278.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

