Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

TSLA opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.