Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,080 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,141,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $39,649.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,681.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $662,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

