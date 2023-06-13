Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $41,910.00 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 53.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 421,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 324.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 565,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

