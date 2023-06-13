Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 1,079,679 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,079,679 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

