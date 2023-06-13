S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $385.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.08 and its 200-day moving average is $352.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

