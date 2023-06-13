SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

