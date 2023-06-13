T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 645,131 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $242,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

