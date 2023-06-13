The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,710,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after buying an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.83 and a 200-day moving average of $351.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

