The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

