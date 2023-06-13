The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,419,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $339.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $541,703,318. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

