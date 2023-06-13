The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,078 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $36,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.