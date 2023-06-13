The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

